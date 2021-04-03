No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 48: Jessie Shappell of ITNLehighValley Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:55:08 Share Share Link Embed

Welcome to Episode 48 of No Rain Date, your weekly local news podcast featuring interviews with guests from the Lehigh Valley. This week host Josh Popichak is joined by Jessie Shappell, Executive Director of ITNLehighValley, a nonprofit organization which provides affordable transportation services to seniors and visually impaired adults in Northampton and Lehigh counties. In addition to their standard services, ITNLehighValley has partnered with the Bethlehem Health Bureau and Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley on a program which delivers COVID vaccine doses to members of the community who can’t drive. Jessie also shares some details about an ITNLehighValley program that allows seniors to trade in their cars in exchange for rides.

