NRD Ep. 76: Eight LV Restaurants With Haunted History on the Menu

On Episode 76 of No Rain Date we’re joined by Ellen Flynn, accomplished ghost storyteller, historian of creepy local places and dark side enchantress, for spooky tales about eight current or former Lehigh Valley eateries that are believed to be haunted. On Ellen’s list are Bethlehem’s Colonial era Sun Inn; the former King George Inn in South Whitehall Township; the former Magnolia’s Vineyard in Orefield; the former Newburg Inn in Lower Nazareth Township; the Iron Mule along the Delaware River near Easton; Braveheart Highland Pub in Hellertown; The Widow’s Tavern and Grille in Stockertown; and the Hanoverville Roadhouse in Bethlehem Township. Each establishment has at least one legend that is unique to it. For example, the ghost of a man named Marvin is rumored to haunt the Widow’s Tavern and Grille, where he was once employed. According to Ellen’s detailed research, Marvin was found hanging in the inn following a forbidden love affair with a female employee. But was it suicide…or murder? 😵 Some of the hauntings in these historic buildings are residual, while others are intelligent. And speaking of intelligence, it’s always a smart idea to support local business, so please consider a visit to one or more of these eateries this Halloween. As always, Josh has a local news roundup and Saucon Source sportswriter, Keith “Coach Rief” Riefenstahl, also has a preview of Friday’s football game in which Saucon Valley will take on Lehighton.

