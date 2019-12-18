Hellertown Man Charged in New Street Assault, Police Say

A 28-year-old Hellertown man has been charged with allegedly assaulting another man at a home in the 100 block of New Street over the weekend.

According to police and court records, John Clymer lives in the home where the alleged assault occurred.

In a criminal complaint filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, borough police officer Colin Hannis said he was on duty in a marked patrol car when he was “dispatched to a domestic in progress” at around 4 a.m. Dec. 14.

Hannis wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that when he arrived at the home, a man he identified as the victim of the assault as well as a female witness told him the alleged incident began because Clymer was intoxicated and was asked to leave the residence.

Hannis said Clymer reportedly refused to leave and then “entered into a physical dispute” with the other man.

Hannis said he observed “a red bloody mark” on the man’s cheek, which he was told “was caused by the actor John Clymer striking (the alleged victim) with a closed fist.”

According to the affidavit, photographs of the injury were taken and Clymer was taken into custody at the scene “as he was found to be the aggressor after an investigation.”

According to the criminal court docket for Clymer, who is free on $5,000 unsecured bail, a preliminary hearing on a charge of simple assault is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 23 before District Judge Alan Mege in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.