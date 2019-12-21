Rev. Dr. Donald C. Hagey, 81, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Rev. Dr. Donald C. Hagey, 81, of Lower Saucon Township died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at VNA Hospice at St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Flynn) Hagey. Donald was born in West Rockhill Township on May 30, 1938 to the late Walter R. and Dorothy E. (Rosenberger) Hagey. He was a 1956 graduate of North Penn High School, a 1960 graduate of Muhlenberg College, a 1963 graduate of Philadelphia Theological Seminary and earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Philadelphia Theological Seminary in 1978. Rev. Dr. Hagey actively served as an ordained Lutheran minister for 40 years. He began his ministry at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church-Nescopeck. He also served at Peace Lutheran Church-Bensalem and Faith Lutheran Church-Montgomeryville. He retired in May 2003 from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church-Pleasant Valley (Coopersburg). He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 42 years; sons: Michael Scott of Newtown, Douglas Andrew (Michele) of Ooltewah, Tenn.; previous wife: Elaine M. (Hobelman) Hagey of Bensalem; granddaughter: Angela Marie; step-grandson: Kyle Wagner. He was predeceased by brother: Walter Richard Hagey.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St. Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Hatfield Cemetery of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hatfield. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.