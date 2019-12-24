Jonathan J. Huber, 58, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jonathan J. Huber, 58, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 17, 1961 to Richard Huber Sr. of Bethlehem and the late Janet (Lehrman) Huber. Jon owned and operated Huber Contracting. He was an avid antique Harley enthusiast. Jon was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

Children: Alicia G. Huber and Brian R. Huber, both of Raubsville; siblings: JoAnn Zwickl (Kenneth) of Locust Grove, Va., Elizabeth Snyder (Douglas) of Bethlehem, Richard Jr. of Allentown and Marci M. Huber of Bethlehem; stepmother: Elsie Huber of Bethlehem. Jon was predeceased by a brother: Matthew J.

SERVICE

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. John’s Church, Morgan Hill, 2720 Morgan Hill Road, Easton, PA 18042. Interment will be held privately at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Easton, 536 Bushkill Dr., Easton, PA 18042.