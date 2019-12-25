SVWC Annual Meat Raffle! (Brought to You By Spirk Brothers Inc.)

Where’s the beef, you ask? The beef is right here, alongside the pork, sausage and ham!

It’s that time of year again when the Saucon Valley Wrestling Club is holding their annual meat raffle. A $5 donation gets you 30 chances at a variety of palatable prizes provided by Saylor’s & Co. of Hellertown.

Your donation not only gets you multiple chances at a carnivore special–it also helps Saucon wrestlers attend camps and tournaments by providing them with meal money, uniforms and more.

All Saucon wrestlers–elementary school through high school–and their families should be able to get you entered in the raffle. Or better yet, c’mon out to Saucon’s home wrestling match on Friday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. or any other upcoming match to get entered. Just ask around, and you should be able to find raffle tickets!

Panther Wrestling Upcoming Schedule

Dec. 28 & 29 at Hurricane Holiday Classic (8 a.m.)

Jan. 3 Tri-Meet v. Faith Christian Academy (5 p.m.) & Delaware Valley High School (6:15 p.m.)

Jan. 7 at Southern Lehigh (7 p.m.)

Jan. 9 v. Bangor (7 p.m.)

Jan. 11 at Souderton Duals (8 a.m.)

Jan. 15 v. Palmerton (7 p.m.)

Jan. 17 at Wilson (7 p.m.)

Jan. 22 v. Palisades (7 p.m.)

Whatever you do, make sure you are entered before the drawing on Jan. 22!

File Photo

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!