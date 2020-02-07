Robert J. Dimmig, 86, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert J. Dimmig, 86, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, with his significant other Gertrude M. Bonser at his side. He was the husband of the late Loretta R. (Horning) Dimmig, who died Jan. 18, 2005. Robert was born in Lower Saucon Township on Dec. 4, 1933 to the late Charles N. and Florence A. (Sames) Dimmig. He worked for the former Bell Telephone, Bethlehem, as an installer/repairman for 30 years until retiring in October of 1995. Robert was of the Lutheran faith.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his significant other; sister: Dorothy B. (Grant J.) Hawk of Hellertown; nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by siblings: Charles N., Larry L., Marie D.Carter and Florence H. Brown.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.