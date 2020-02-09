John D. Gerhart, 66, of Springfield (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John D. Gerhart, 66, of Springfield Township, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was born in Quakertown on July 23, 1953 to the late Helen I. (Weiss) and Ernest M. Gerhart. John was a lab technician at W.R. Grace and later worked as a scan coordinator at Acme Markets. He was a 1971 graduate of Palisades High School. John was a collector of carousels for many years. He enjoyed Nascar memorabilia and various other collections.

SURVIVORS

Partner: W. Carl Bryce, and faithful companion Mac, with whom he resided; siblings: Barbara A. (Edward H.) Gross of Hellertown, Charles W. (Neil) of Wimauma, Fla., Joyce M. Kober of Quakertown; nephews: Edward (Debra) Gross of Easton, John Gross of Quakertown; niece: Tracy (Farley) Demeio of Coopersburg.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Thursday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name can be sent to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.