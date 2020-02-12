LVPG Family Medicine-Hellertown is Your Neighborhood Health Partner (Sponsored)

We know Hellertown. We know how special each and every person is. That’s why it’s an honor and a privilege to care for the people of Hellertown.

Lehigh Valley Physician Group Family Medicine-Hellertown is your small town, neighborhood practice, located in the heart of Hellertown. Our team of compassionate providers aim to know you in health, so they can better care for you and your family in sickness. If you’re looking for a new partner in your health journey, LVPG Family Medicine-Hellertown is here for you.

“We really value our relationships with our patients here,” says Jennifer Ranton, MD, Family Medicine and Primary Care at LVPG Family Medicine-Hellertown. “It’s a joy to watch whole families grow as we care for anything that might come their way.”

Caring for your whole family

Our family medicine practice welcomes infants and children as well as adults of all ages. Our relaxed office offers early morning and evening hours. And when you need us in a pinch, we always strive to see you the same day.

Caring for you

Taking care of yourself isn’t selfish–it’s the most important thing you can do for your family. That’s why you’ll find a variety of services to make taking care of yourself as convenient as possible. In addition to primary care, we also offer women’s health, general pediatrics, dermatology, osteopathic manipulative therapy, on-site laboratory services and outpatient rehabilitation services to help you return to your regular routine after surgery or injury.

Convenient access to leading-edge care

LVPG Family Medicine-Hellertown is proudly located on Main Street in Hellertown. Our convenient location is easily accessible from I-78 East or West and neighboring towns.

Additionally, Lehigh Valley Physician Group provides access to leading-edge care from Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, Lehigh Valley Heart Institute, Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence and Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital–your community’s only children’s hospital.

Meet our physicians:

• Rebecca M. Royce-Hickey, DO

• Jennifer A. Ranton, MD

• Lindsay R. Pereira, DO

• M. Katherine Mitchell, DO

• Jeffrey S. Brown, DO

Find your new health partner

To become a member of the LVPG Family Medicine-Hellertown family, visit LVHN.org/Hellertown or call 888-402-LVHN.

