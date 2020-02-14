Emily D. Mosser, 89, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Emily D. Mosser, 89, of Bethlehem, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late John J. “Jack” Mosser, who died Dec. 8, 2003. She was born in Fountain Hill on May 16, 1930 to the late George C. and Amelia (Kresh) Schran. Emily was a secretary/treasurer and tax collector for the Board of Supervisors at the Township of Hanover for 20 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Hanover Township, and Cedar Church (Cetronia) Bowling League.

SURVIVORS

Loving sons: David J. (Peggy) of Bath, Gary R. (Deborah) of Hanover Township, Jay D. (Denise) of Bethlehem Township; sister: Jeannette B. Miller of Bethlehem; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers: George H. Schran and Kenneth F. Schran.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.