SVMS “Robo-Kids” Take Title In Winter League Robotics Competition

A rather large and enthusiastic group of Saucon Valley Middle School fifth and sixth grade students have spent much of the winter season participating in a newly created Robotics League sponsored by Lehigh Valley CORE (Coding-Robotics-Electronics Education) in conjunction with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

In the name of friendly competition, teams from area middle schools met on Tuesday afternoons throughout January and February to compete in an interscholastic middle school robotics league. Student teams got together and were presented with a weekly challenge and then given ninety minutes to “design, build, test and modify their robots” in order to complete the task. The teams were evaluated and weekly winners were recognized as well as an overall league champion at the end of the six weeks.

It was a rookie team of fifth and sixth grade volunteers who were assembled, but these Saucon Valley Robo-Kids were crowned as the 2020 Winter League Champions. This 1st-place win was a true team effort as the Panther students performed well in all of the weekly tasks. The Saucon Valley Robotics Team competed against 7th and 8th grade students from St. Thomas More, Orefield Middle School, and Moravian Academy on their way to being named champs.

According to Lehigh Valley CORE the goal of the season was “to come together with other robotics students from the area to improve skills, share a love of technology, creativity, design and, most importantly, have fun.” It seems as if this program is off to a great start!

Special Thanks! Miss Katelynn Pequeno (SVHS Freshman student)

Mr. Marsh (Katelynn’s Grandfather)

Mr. Webb (Parent volunteer)

Mr. Deegan (SVMS Principal & Advisor) Thanks, to all of the coaches for their hard work and time invested to support these students!

Congratulations to the members of this 2019-2020 Saucon Valley Middle School club!

SVMS 5th/6th Grade Robotics Club Members

Annemarie Andres

Zayed Ashraf

Sara Bocchini

Thomas Carroll

Andrew Chi

Vincent Costello

Benjamin Esch

Emma Fenstermacher

Hayden Fink

Donald Flores

Gabriel Graham

Sofia Hisle

Vaughn Kaye

Jacob Kukowski

Ty Lehr

Rylan Marcincin

Damion McCook

Brady Miller

Gavin Murphy

Lydia Olczak

Ryan Pakzad

Zach Rygiel

Christian Schneckenberg

Morgen Schoenenberger

Brady Skuba

Landon Spencer

Samuel Sterner

Eddie Webb

Jacob Weikert

Jaydah Welsh

Riley Wiegand

Shyann Wotring

Logan Zeda

Congrats Robo-Kids, the Source is with you!