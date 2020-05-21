Argument Over Which Window to Put A/C in Turned Physical, Police Say

Rising temperatures coincided with rising tempers in a dispute that involved placement of a window air conditioning unit, Hellertown Police said in a news release Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Kiernan Avenue May 16 at around 7 p.m. for a report of two men fighting.

Police said they investigated what had happened, and learned that the argument was about which window to put the air conditioner in.

Authorities said the verbal argument turned physical when Hector M. Rivera, 46, of Hellertown, allegedly punched the other man, which they said began “a physical altercation.”

Police said–and court records indicate–that Rivera has been charged with simple assault (second-degree misdemeanor) and harassment (summary).

Court records state that both a preliminary arraignment and preliminary hearing for Rivera are scheduled to be held June 8 at 3:45 p.m. before District Judge Alan Mege of Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

Rivera is being represented by attorney Gary Asteak of Easton, according to documents.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and public court documents.