Saucon Girls Lacrosse Seniors Celebrated at Sendoff ‘Parade’

Credit: Chris Christian

In an era with strict limits on social gatherings due to COVID-19, the way to celebrate something, show support or recognize any achievement is with a drive-by “parade.”

In lieu of their season–which along with all spring sports was canceled due to the pandemic–that was what the parents of the Saucon Valley girls lacrosse team’s 13 senior members organized Thursday in a parking lot at Polk Valley Park in Lower Saucon Township.

Signs, music and lots of smiles punctuated the warm spring evening and demonstrated that in spite of the loss of their season, true friendship off the field and the memories they have of playing together are two things that will never be taken away from the Panthers.

Photos by Chris Christian