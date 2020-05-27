Geraldine H. Seipt, 92, of Williams (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Geraldine H. Seipt, 92, of Williams Township, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Donald V. Seipt. Geraldine was born in the family farmhouse at Keystone Farm in Williams Township on Dec. 27, 1927 to the late Bayard and Mary (Fox) Hindenach. Geraldine was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem, and the Pennsylvania State University from which she earned a B.S. in home economics in 1949. She worked for the Pennsylvania State University as an extension agent in home economics in Perry County from March 1949 to December 1950. Geraldine was co-owner of Keystone Farm from September 1961 to October 2006, where she was the caretaker of thousands of Holstein dairy calves in her lifetime. She was a leader of the Northampton County 4-H home economics program. She was a lifetime member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, where she served as council president and WELCA president. She volunteered for Northampton County Meals on Wheels. Geraldine enjoyed making and sending photo cards to her family, friends and church family for many occasions.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 69 years; children: Kathryn (Joseph) Hlavaty, Donald A. Seipt, W. Douglas (Bonnie) Seipt, all of Williams Township; grandchildren: Sara (Joseph) Aquino, Bryant (Holly) Hlavaty, Tim Seipt, Margaret (Ryan) Stocum, Courtney and Luke Seipt. She was predeceased by sisters: Adele Haas and Rachel Gross.

SERVICE

Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Durham Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please continue to check the funeral home website for the scheduled service’s date and time. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, P.O. Box 100, Durham, PA 18039.