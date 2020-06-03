New Safety Procedures Added as District Courts Reopen

Note: The following information is provided by Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege. It is shared with Saucon Source readers at his request and as a public service. Mege presides over District Court 03-2-04 at 1404 Walter St., Bethlehem (Lower Saucon Township).

There are various court orders with dates that are not consistent, and we have been receiving inquiries regarding same. Hopefully the following will clear this up:

The district court is open to the public effective as of June 1, 2020.

Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home red phase order is in effect until June 5, 2020.