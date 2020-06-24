Leo Charles Strauss Jr., 84, of Hanover Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Leo Charles Strauss Jr., 84, of Hanover Township, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Cleo L. (Sawyer) Strauss. Leo was born in Hellertown on May 5, 1936 to the late Beatrice V. (Ruch) and Leo C. Strauss. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Leo was a draftsman and also worked on the plant patrol at former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 30 years. He was a former member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church, Bethlehem, and a past elder of the church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping in his earlier years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 61 years this July; son: James D. of Bethlehem Township; grandson: Jason C. Strauss of New York City. He was predeceased by sons: Leo Charles Strauss III in 1979, Karl Eric Strauss in 1955; and two siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.