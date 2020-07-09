Evelyn A. Kutz, 92, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Evelyn A. Kutz, 92, of Allentown, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Devon House, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Floyd R. “Pete” Kutz. Evelyn was born in Center Valley on Aug. 2, 1927 to the late Frank H. and Elizabeth M. (Egner) Furry. She loved flowers and hummingbirds. Seeing photos of her family and friends was a joy in her life.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Cheryl A. (Will L. Jr.) Frey of Allentown, David A. (Sherry) Kutz of Old Zionsville, Dennis R. Kutz (Suzanne Talijan) of Bath; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandson: Christopher J. Reightler; sister: Marie Martinho; brother: Harold “John” C. Furry.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.