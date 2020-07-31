Joseph M. Weaver Sr., 90, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joseph M. Weaver Sr., 90, of Hellertown, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Margaret A. (Coulter) Weaver. Joe was born in Bethlehem on July 30, 1930 to the late William G.C. and Kathryn (Hader) Weaver. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Joseph worked as an electrician at Bethlehem Steel. He attended Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 69 years; children: Joseph M. Weaver Jr. of Lower Saucon Township and Bonnie Stohl (Daniel) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Matthew Stohl (Shantille), Kelly Nolf (Chris) and Christine Walls (Chris); great-grandchildren: Meredith, Evan, Jacqueline, Alaina and Emma. He was predeceased by siblings: William, Clair Frederick, Frank, Rosselle Bormann, Genevieve Martin, George and Larry.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Burial with military honors will take place at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and/or The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.