Suspect Displayed Handgun in Robbery at Bucks County Bank: Police

Local police are being assisted by FBI agents from the agency’s Newtown Square field office as they investigate an armed robbery that took place at an Upper Bucks County bank Tuesday.

According to Perkasie Police, officers responded to the robbery at Key Bank, 209 N. Main St., Sellersville borough, at approximately 9:44 a.m., after the man who committed it had fled the scene on foot.

Police said he displayed a handgun during the holdup, but did not indicate how much money he may have stolen.

They identified the suspect as a black male with a medium build and said he was wearing a desert camo baseball cap with an American flag on it, a plaid shirt and khaki pants at the time of the bank robbery.

Police released surveillance photos of the man inside the bank that also show him wearing a black face mask.

Face masks are required to be worn inside businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the robber’s identity should contact Perkasie Police at 215-257-6876.

