Springfield Police Ask for Patience at Elementary School Dropoff

Credit: Springfield Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Springfield Township Police are assisting with traffic control during dropoff and pickup times outside Springfield Elementary School, however delays and congestion are apparently causing some parents to become impatient.

In an online post on Crimewatch Thursday, the police department asked for patience as they assist the Palisades School District in dealing with the situation at the school, which is located on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County.

“The Springfield Township Police Department is doing its best to help with the situation by placing personnel on Rt. 212 in front of Springfield Elementary and guiding parents into the parking lot if the need be,” the post said. “We are also working with Palisades School District with plans to reconfigure student drop-off and pick-up in order to ensure everyone’s safety as well as minimize traffic congestion on Rt. 212.”

Police encouraged the parents of Springfield Elementary School students to “keep an eye out for correspondence from Palisades School District, as they will be sending any and all updates or changes to student drop-off and pick-up via email and postings on the district website.”

More parents than usual are driving their children to and from school this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the potential for disease transmission to occur on school buses.

Since Palisades is a rural school district, ordinarily most students ride buses.