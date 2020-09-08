Meet Clark Veet, MD, Internal Medicine Provider at LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley (Sponsored)

Credit: Lehigh Valley Health Network

Clark Veet, MD, likes to think of his role as an Internal Medicine provider as that of a ‘quarterback,’ guiding his patients to better health.

“I like the relationship with the patients and to be the go-to person when they have questions about their medical care,” Veet says.

As a primary care physician, Veet treats all his patients’ needs–whether they’re ill, need a checkup or need a guide who coordinates care with specialists and other clinicians. He sees patients for acute and chronic illness, as well as disease prevention. It’s why Veet decided to specialize in internal medicine, a discipline that required significant training.

“It’s one of the fields where you get to be a partner in a person’s care, a quarterback if you will for a sports analogy, helping coordinate the specialists or surgeons that patients may need,” he says. “I like the interaction with the patient.”

Veet recently joined the team at LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley.

Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Veet is highly qualified to care for his patients at the practice, who are ages 16 and up.

“I have the training and time to develop relationships with patients,” he says.

Armed with an undergraduate degree from the University of Scranton, he went on to earn a medical degree from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. In addition, Veet has a Master of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

His residency in Internal Medicine at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh was followed by a two-year research fellowship in clinical research and internal medicine, also at UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside. The clinical research gave Veet insight into adding value to patients’ care.

Veet was born in Allentown and grew up in the Hazleton area, so joining LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley is like coming home.

“All of my training is in Pennsylvania also,” he says. But after being in Pittsburgh for six years, he wanted to move closer to family with his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley also offered an established practice with a great clinical team, he says.

“They value quality,” Veet says of his coworkers.

Located at 3800 Sierra Circle, Suite 300, near the intersections of Interstate 78/Route 309 and Route 145, LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley is just off the highway in a great location. It’s in a newly renovated office suite which was completed in June, says Kathryn Werner, Interim Practice Manager.

Offering lots of natural light and scenic views, LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley serves patients from all walks of life including professors, business people, farmers and students.

“The diverse mix of patients –that keeps my day interesting and keeps it fun for me to go to work,” Veet says.

Veet sees patients Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the practice at 484-664-2480, use the convenient LVHN website at LVHN.org/CAVeet or call 888-402-LVHN (5846).

LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley is open as follows:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: Closed

LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Center Valley is also open until 7 p.m. on Monday, every fourth week.

Services include general and preventive medicine, preoperative clearance, follow-up care after hospitalization and ongoing care for all medical needs.