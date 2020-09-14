Lower Saucon Police Hope to Reunite Goat With Owner

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department

Goats are known for being stubborn, and that may be why the animal found running loose in Lower Saucon Township Monday has refused to divulge its owner’s whereabouts.

Township police said in an email alert Monday evening that the goat who’s now their temporary ward was found in the 4300 block of Lower Saucon Road.

‘Tis the season for local goats to sow their wild oats, apparently, as Salisbury Township Police also recently had a stray goat case to investigate, which they did via Facebook.

Do you recognize this friendly-looking kid?

Anyone with information about the goat or who wishes to claim it should call Lower Saucon Township Police at 610-759-2200.