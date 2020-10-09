When is the Springtown Halloween Parade?

Other Halloween parades may be canceled due to COVID-19…but not Springtown’s.

The village’s annual Halloween Parade is still being held, the police department reminded its followers on Crimewatch Friday.

According to the post, “the parade will be held on Oct. 31, 2020 and will start at 4 p.m. and run until it is finished.”

Area residents are invited to “come out and see your hometown heroes, local businesses, clubs and school entities.”

Trick-or Treat night in Springfield Township will be held the same day, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Police reminded participants in both events to abide by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“Wear your masks and make your best attempt at social distancing!” the police department’s post said. “Have fun and be safe!”

Both the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade and the Coopersburg Halloween Parade are canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trick-or-Treat in Coopersburg borough and Upper Saucon Township will be held Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The CDC has recommended that households participating in Trick-or-Treat this year try a method of candy distribution called “one-way trick-or-treating.”

As described by the agency, in one-way trick-or-treating “individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).”

The CDC has labeled that one-way trick-or-treating “moderate risk,” while traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and so-called “trunk-or-treating” activities have been labeled “higher risk” because of how they are conducted.

Other Halloween safety tips shared by the CDC include: