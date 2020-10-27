Kathryn A. Mindler, 90, of Springtown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kathryn A. Mindler, 90, of Springtown, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and H. Florence (Moyer) Strock. Kathryn was born on Dec. 15, 1929 in Springtown, and resided there most of her life. She was predeceased by three brothers: Raymond, Rosko and Homer. Kathryn was the wife of James H. Mindler and had four children: Sara, William, Daniel and Amy. After James’s sudden death in 1975, Kathryn single-handedly raised her four children through many trials and tribulations. William and Amy have joined their father, far too early for those left behind, to help greet Kathryn when she arrives in the afterlife. Kathryn attended schools in what became the Palisades School District, and then went to East Stroudsburg College, from which she graduated with a teacher’s degree. She taught in the early years in a one-room schoolhouse in Pleasant Valley, Upper Bucks County, before leaving teaching to raise her family. She returned to teaching in her later years and worked with children until she reached the age of 80. Kathryn loved all children, and especially her five granddaughters: Robyn and Emily, daughters of William, Rachel and Brooke, daughters of Amy, and Andrea, daughter of Dan and wife Valerie, as well as her great-grandchildren. Kathryn will be greatly missed by her surviving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends, neighbors, students and everyone who knew her. She truly was loved by all.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Werner M. Koch will officiate the service. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathryn’s name may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 3365 Main St., Springtown, PA 18081 and/or the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.