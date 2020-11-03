Thomas F. Mills, 87, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas F. Mills, 87, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was the husband of Janet R (Koch) Mills of Bethlehem, Pa., with whom he celebrated his 64th wedding anniversary in May 2020. Tom was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 27, 1932 to the late Thomas F. and Helen (Engel) Mills of Bethlehem. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for more that 35 years as a draftsman in the Bethlehem Steel Engineering Department and as a CAD designer for the Bethlehem Steel Roll Shop. Tom then worked as a CAD designer for the Engineering Department of Mack Trucks for 10 years before retiring. He was a member of Rosemont Lutheran Church of Bethlehem and also enjoyed worshiping and fellowship at Christ Lutheran Church of Hellertown. Tom was a member of the former H. Stanley Goodwin Masonic Lodge No. 648 in Bethlehem. He was a member of the Palmerton Fishing and Hunting Association for 57 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, music, spending time in the mountains and enjoying time spent with his grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Janet R. (Koch) Mills; daughter: Dr. Sharon K. Harley, wife of Colin S. Harley; four grandchildren: grandson, Aaron S. Harley; granddaughter, Marissa K. Harley; grandson, Jonah C. Harley; and granddaughter, Olivia K. Harley. He is also survived by twin brother: William F. Mills, husband of the late Shirley Mills of Hellertown; and Gloria M. Morrison, wife of the late Leo Morrison of Bethlehem. Tom was also predeceased by sisters: Betty Fritz, Ruth Berger, Josephine Harris and Helen Richards Siftar.

SERVICES

A service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is in charge of the arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.