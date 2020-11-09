Ronald Walter Shegda, 64, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ronald Walter Shegda, 64, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. He was born in Philadelphia on July 31, 1956 to the late Walter J. and Katherine (Kuchlak) Shegda. He earned a Master’s degree from Tufts University in 1984 and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1978. Ronald was a publishing entrepreneur, advocating regenerative economics and government reform. Ron authored many books, including “Fatherhood and Step-Fatherhood” and “Conversations with Joe.” His latest book, “Easy Essays for Dismantling Child Protective Services,” is ready to go to press as soon as the needed funds are raised. He was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Ron will be missed by his loving sisters: Irene and Lorraine of Philadelphia.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Elkins Park, Pa. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online at https://gf.me/u/y4zp7z to get his most recent book published.