John A. Munsch Sr., 83, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc.)

John A. Munsch Sr., 83, of Upper Saucon Township died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Lorraine M. (Cressman) Munsch, who died Jan. 23, 2019. John was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 28, 1937 to the late Herbert and Mazie (Swartz) Munsch. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Naval Reserves. John worked in the shipping and receiving department at Just Born, Inc., Bethlehem for 46 years, retiring in 2000.

SURVIVORS

Children: Joseph M. (Brenda) of Beach Lake, John A. Jr. (Lisa) of Coplay; brother: Jimmy Munsch; granddaughter: Nicole Munsch. He was predeceased by brother: Robert Munsch.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Monday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.