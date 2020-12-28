Leonard J. French Sr., 74, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Leonard J. French Sr., 74, of Lower Saucon Township died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Diane C. (Burg) French. Len was born in Clark, N.J., on Feb. 20, 1946 to the late William A. and Mary A. (Paulikus) French. He was an owner/operator of AB Tube, Allentown, which was a manufacturer of small diameter stainless steel tubing. He was a proctor for 18 years at Saucon Valley School District and was also athletic manager at Saucon Valley High School, where he was co-chairman of the high school student government association. Len was a faith-filled member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and served as a deacon there. A graduate of Arthur J. Johnson Regional High School in Clark, N.J., he played center for the school’s football team and made the all-county team. Len was a graduate of the Somerset County College welding program. He was also an equipment manager for the Greater Bethlehem Soccer League for 10 years; an active leader of Boy Scout Troop 349; and a member of the Eagle Scout Review Committee. One of Len’s proudest moments was when his son became an Eagle Scout.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 50 years last March; son: Leonard J. Jr. (Kayleigh) of Luxembourg; two granddogs: Ilsa and Niko; brother: Richard C. (Barbara) of Laguna Hills, Calif. He was predeceased by brother: William A.

SERVICE

Please keep the French family in your thoughts and prayers. Len has requested that no services be held. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the General Fund of the First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.