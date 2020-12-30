Patricia ‘Pat’ A. Severn, 80, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Patricia “Pat” A. Severn, 80, of Hellertown, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. She was married to the late James Severn for 42 years. He was not only her best friend, but also the love of her life. Patricia was born in Hazleton on July 26, 1940 to the late Edward J. Klesh and the late Anna E. (Krinock) Klesh. Patricia worked in a sewing factory as a seamstress for 46 years until retiring. Patricia enjoyed her family, General Hospital, baking, music and a good cup of coffee, but most of all she loved bingo with her best friend Bert Severn.

SURVIVORS

Sons: John Szabo of Freemansburg; James Severn and his wife, Lisa, of Hellertown; grandchildren: Megan and Joshua Cowell, Kerry Borger and companion Katie, Jacob and Laura Severn, Samantha Severn and companion Stephen; great-grandchildren: Emma, Annabelle, Letty Cowell and Rylee and Skylar Borger; daughters: Annette Szabo Nagy and her husband, Dennis, of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Danielle Harmsen and Richard and his wife Loredona Nagy; great-grandchildren: Emma Truman, Emerson, Luca, Max and Natalia; Patricia Szabo Romig and her husband, Barry, of West Virginia; grandchildren: Matt Romig and Tiffany Romig Royer and her companion Jay Strain; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Romig, Alexis and Sean Royer, and Jay Strain; Betty Szabo Rust and her husband Rick, of Texas; grandchildren: Dakota and Erin Rust, Montana Rust and her companion Cory Neubert, Amy Rust, Curtis and Ashley Rust; great-grandchildren: Carson, Ethan and Brayden Rust, Layne and Kinsley Neubert, Sevren and Coryne Tom, Kacen Haas, Everly Moses, Caden and Adalynn Rust; Helen Victoria Severn Lambert Weil and her husband, Christian, of North Carolina; grandchildren: Stephanie and her husband Patrick Konopka, Loni Lambert, Vicki Lynn Lambert and Filip and Daniel Weil; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Jackson, Wyatt and Maggie Konopka; sisters: Cynthia Cope of Freemansburg and Cecelia Kipp of Bethlehem; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her brother: Edward Klesh.

SERVICE

A service in celebration of Patricia’s life was held Sunday, Dec. 13 via Zoom invite.