Reserve Lower Saucon Park Pavilions Starting Friday, Jan. 8

If you would like to host a picnic or other special event at a Lower Saucon Township park pavilion in 2021 you should be aware that reservations for these rentals will be accepted starting Friday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

Reservations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, and must be made in person, the township announced in an email that went out to subscribers this weekend.

A completed copy of the township’s Pavilion Request Form must be provided along with a current driver’s license and two checks written out to Lower Saucon Township; one for the rental fee and one for the rental deposit. The resident rate for a pavilion rental is $100 plus a $50 deposit. The non-resident rate is $150 plus a $50 deposit.

Payment is due when a reservation is made, and reservations are not accepted over the phone.

Upon arrival at the township building–which is located at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem–individuals who would like to reserve a pavilion should call 610-865-3291. A member of the township’s office staff will then meet them at the front door and bring them inside to complete the process. Anyone who does not wish to enter the building can put their completed reservation form, a copy of their current driver’s license and the two checks in the drop box located outside the building. Masks should be worn if entering the town hall building, which is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The five park pavilions that are available to rent are located at:

Kingston Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 45 people and includes six tables (but no grills) and two electrical outlets.

– Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 45 people and includes six tables (but no grills) and two electrical outlets. Polk Valley Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 60 people and includes eight tables and grills. The are also two port-a-potties located nearby.

– Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 60 people and includes eight tables and grills. The are also two port-a-potties located nearby. Steel City Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 64 people and includes eight picnic tables (but no grills). There is an area where a grill can be set up if brought along. There is electricity available.

– Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 64 people and includes eight picnic tables (but no grills). There is an area where a grill can be set up if brought along. There is electricity available. Southeastern Park – Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 150 people and has a small charcoal pit located at each of its four corners.

– Pavilion has the capacity for approximately 150 people and has a small charcoal pit located at each of its four corners. Town Hall Park – Large pavilion has the capacity for approximately 200 people and is equipped with two large charcoal pit burners. Located on each side of the pavilion, the renter is responsible for providing charcoal if necessary. This pavilion is equipped with electricity, 24 tables and no running water.

The township’s pavilion rental policy was scrutinized–and criticized for allegedly not being enforced–in September, when the Town Hall Park pavilion was reserved by the Northampton County Republican Party for a pro-Trump event featuring Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The McCloskeys achieved overnight celebrity status last year by confronting Black Lives Matter protesters while armed outside their St. Louis home.

More information about the policy, park rules, a map of parks and forms may be found on the Parks section of the township’s website.