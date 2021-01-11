Hellertown Man Accused of New Year’s Eve Assault

A Hellertown borough man is facing a charge of simple assault after allegedly injuring a woman in an attack which police say left her with bruising and facial injuries.

In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said officers were met by the woman after responding to a residence on Kiernan Avenue shortly after midnight New Year’s Eve.

Police indicated that the woman initially called 911, hung up and then called back to say there “was blood everywhere.”

After the call disconnected a second time, officers arrived at the residence and reportedly found the woman outside bleeding, with a swollen shut eye, a bloody lip and bruises.

According to the news release, they subsequently arrested 24-year-old William Hitchcock-Sahr Jr., of Kiernan Avenue for what they described as a domestic assault.

Court records show that Hitchcock-Sahr is charged with one count of simple assault (Misdemeanor 2) and a summary charge of harassment.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Thursday, Jan. 28 at 3:15 p.m. before Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

Court records show that Hitchcock-Sahr is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

They do not list an attorney for Hitchcock-Sahr.

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents and court records.