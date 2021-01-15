Brick Thrown Through Window Landed in Wrong Person’s House: Cops

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Friday that they’re investigating an incident in which a brick with a note attached to it was thrown through the window of a home in Riegelsville borough.

The person who threw the brick apparently made a mistake, however, because the note that was attached to it with a rubber band named “a person who does not live at the residence and is unknown to the residents,” police said in a news release.

Police said the note included a demand for money and described the act as one intended “to intimidate an unknown individual.”

According to police, the act of vandalism occurred around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, and caused nearly $500 in damage to the residence, including damage to drywall and a double-paned glass window.