Man Harassed Neighbors by Banging on Door, Cursing at Them: Cops

A Hellertown man is facing harassment and other charges after borough police say he repeatedly harassed a neighbor on the evening of Jan. 23 and early morning of Jan. 24.

In a news release Wednesday, Hellertown Police said Nicholas Craig Sandt, 41, of the 700 block of Front Street, allegedly banged on his neighbors’ door and used obscenities toward them.

“Sandt continued this course of conduct, continually harassing the victims until 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 24,” police said.

According to the news release, officers “were called multiple times during this time for Sandt banging on the victims’ door.”

Police added that officers “did detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Sandt’s person” and noted that he was “warned multiple times to desist his behavior.”

According to the news release and court records, Sandt is charged with public drunkenness (summary offense), harassment (Misdemeanor 3), disorderly conduct (Misdemeanor 3), defiant trespass (Misdemeanor 3) and stalking (Misdemeanor 1).

The criminal docket for his case indicates that Sandt is free on $5,000 unsecured bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

That hearing is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3:15 p.m. before District Judge Alan Mege in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to the docket.

The docket does not list an attorney for Sandt.

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents and Northampton County court records.