Pedro ‘Coach Pete’ Hernandez Jr., 60, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Pedro “Coach Pete” Hernandez Jr., 60, of Hellertown, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Camden, N.J., on Jan. 17, 1961 to Rev. Pedro Hernandez Sr. and the late Luz (Gonzalez) Hernandez. Pedro was a laborer for Longacre’s Dairy, Franconia. He was a member of Iglesia Evangelica Hispana, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his father; children: Michael (Cristy), Magdalene M., all of Bethlehem; siblings: Luz E. Hernandez (Luis A. Lopez) of Hellertown, Brian M. (Maritza) of Bethlehem; six grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hernandez family care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.