Marion H. Lipp, 92, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marion H. Lipp, 92, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Paul N. Lipp, DPN who died Feb. 10, 2013. She was born in Mahanoy City on Nov. 18, 1928 to the late Guy E. and Marie E. (Yanusky) Messersmith. Marion was a registered nurse at Temple University and St. Luke’s Hospital, and spent 10 years with her husband’s practice in Hellertown until retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Marion held offices in the Hellertown Woman’s Club and was instrumental in the Highway Cleaning Project at the I-78 and Rt. 412 interchange. She was a member of the Hellertown Historical Society and the local monthly card club. She enjoyed camping, swimming, the beach, traveling, crafts and gardening. Marion was known for her generous volunteering within the communities in which she lived.

SURVIVORS

Children: Robert P. (Elaine D.) Lipp of Hellertown, Diane M. McNabb of Ft. Meyers, Fla., Janice A. (James W.) LaPorta of Coopersburg, Matthew G. (Terry A.) Lipp of Wescosville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made toward a park bench fund for Dimmick Park, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Please make the check payable to the Borough of Hellertown and place “Lipp Memorial” on the memo line.