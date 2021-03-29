SV Wrestling Club Celebrates Another Season Of Success

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

It was a slightly watered-down setting at the Steel Club on Sunday as the Saucon Valley Wrestling Club celebrated another season of success. Missing from the annual event were the members of the youth program who, due to COVID concerns, had their Valley Elementary Wrestling League (VEWL) season cancelled. Nonetheless, those present relived and rejoiced with another memorable year of wrestling success.

Saucon Valley Wrestling Club president, Dave Spirk served as master-of-ceremonies and Mark Getz was the featured speaker. As Spirk pointed out, Getz has an impressive and lengthy rap sheet that includes, 1994 PIAA state champion, college wrestler, high school wrestling coach, college wrestling coach and current PIAA official. Getz, no doubt, has pretty much seen and experienced all that can be seen in the world of wrestling. After poking a little fun at the Saucon Valley wrestling staff, Getz emphasized the importance of family and the value of having a solid support system. Getz credited his mother and father for guiding him to success. Getz’ late father Bob, who was also a PIAA official, passed late last year. Just recently, the Lehigh Valley wrestling officials established a scholarship fund in his name. Bob Getz is also a co-founder of the Valley Elementary Wrestling League which started in 1987. In his closing remarks to the Panther faithful, Mark Getz stated that what Saucon Valley wrestling does is impressive and that the program is on the right track.

Coach’s Quote “This past season was like no other, but the wrestlers on the team were one of the best groups of student-athletes that I have ever been able to coach. From top to bottom, this was an incredible group of kids that came to practice every day wanting to get better.” Saucon Valley wrestling coach, Chad Shirk

Panther High School Wrestling Awards