Registration Open for 26th Moravian Music Festival

Registration is open for the 26th Moravian Music Festival, which will be held in a virtual format this summer from July 18 to July 24.

The festival will feature a combination of live and prerecorded worship opportunities, concerts, workshops, seminars and lectures, as well as programs for children and youth.

Festival registrants will have opportunities to participate in a virtual choir and virtual band. Detailed instructions will be provided to prepare and record parts on phone or tablet.

Inspired by the rich treasure trove of music housed in the archives of the Moravian Church in America, the first Moravian Music Festival was held in 1950 in Bethlehem and led by American-born conductor Thor Johnson. Since then, the Moravians have held more than two dozen festivals in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Bethlehem.

The festival is open to all, regardless of age, gender, hometown, denominational affiliation or level of musical training.

Visit MoravianMusicFestival.org for registration and festival information.

Festival representatives have already announced that the 2022 Moravian Music Festival will be held in-person.