Man Heard ‘Pop’ Before Car Window Shattered, Police Say

Credit: Google Maps (September 2019)

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday announced their investigation into a disturbing incident in Upper Bucks County in which the rear window of a man’s vehicle was apparently shot out while he was driving it.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, as a 46-year-old Perkasie man was driving in the 1300 block of Nursery Lane in Milford Township.

As the man was pulling away “near the closed bridge” police said “he heard a ‘pop’ sound and the rear window of his 2006 Mazda shattered.”

Before this happened, police said the man reported seeing two male juveniles on the bridge, one of whom “had an unknown-type pistol and was shooting it in the creek.”

Police said the boys were last seen running south on Nursery Road.

One of them was shirtless at the time, while the other was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, police said. One of the two had sandy or blond hair, while the other was wearing a a black knit hat more commonly worn in the wintertime, they added.

Police said one of the boys was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact state police at Dublin and reference the following incident number: PA2021-479862.

The incident took place near where Nursery Road spans the Unami Creek, about a quarter of a mile west of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in a rural section of the township.