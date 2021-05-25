Harold C. Brunell, 105, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Having reached the milestone of 105, Harold C. Brunell of Wind Gap, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Williams Manor, Wind Gap. He was the husband of the late Marie C. (Cressman) Brunell. He was born in Wassergass on Sept. 18, 1915 to the late Russell and Mabel (Miller) Brunell. Harold owned and operated the former Atlantic Service Station in Quakertown for many years. He then worked as the Service & Parts Manager for the former Johnson & Biehn Chevrolet, Quakertown, and then as the Parts Manager for the former Scheithauer Chevrolet, Quakertown. Harold was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pleasant Valley. He was also a former member of the Quakertown Moose and the Springtown Rod & Gun Club.

SURVIVORS

Children: Richard H. (Gloria M.) of Coopersburg, Patricia C. (Robert D.) Bleam of Quakertown, Peggy J. (Larry W.) Rohn of Wind Gap; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons: Harold C. Jr., R. Larry; great-grandson: Zachary Strauss; siblings: Ruth Passaro, Marion Botoff, Grace Knechel & Louis Brunell.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, 2170 PA Route 212, Coopersburg, PA 18036.