Charles ‘Buddy’ H. Arnold Jr., 78, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Charles “Buddy” H. Arnold Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Diana N. (Merkle) Arnold. Charles was born in Upper Saucon Township on Feb. 16, 1943 to the late Charles H. Sr. and Rose (Wolfe) Arnold. Buddy was the manager of the body shop of Bethlehem Ford. He loved listening to country music and being outside tinkering around in his yard.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 58 years; sons: Stephen C. Arnold (MeLinda A.) of Bethlehem, Randolph H. Arnold of Schuylkill Haven; sister: Caroline Klotz of Hellertown; grandchildren: Brianna (Mindy), Brandon and Christopher.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.