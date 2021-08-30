Mary C. (Alvarez) Gritz, 93, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mary C. (Alvarez) Gritz, 93, formerly of Hellertown, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late John E. Gritz, who died Oct. 20, 2003. Mary was born in Conshohocken on Sept. 15, 1927 to the late Francisco and Victoria (Montemayor) Rios. She was a tamper for the former Hellertown Manufacturing for 30 years until retiring in 1982. Mary was a member of the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown. She loved her family very much.

SURVIVORS

Son: Gary J. (Martha) of Coopersburg; sister: Susan (Arthur) Dembrosky of Quakertown; grandchildren: John Gritz and Erica (Gabriel) Mainardi; great-grandchildren: Vincent and Victoria Mainardi. She was predeceased by daughter: Mary Anne Young; siblings: Ofelia Taby, Ray Alvarez, Alfonso Rios.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Make positive choices following CDC guidelines. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.