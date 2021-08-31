Man’s Body Found in Delaware River in Upper Bucks, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the body of a man that was found wedged against a riverside dock in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County.

In a news release shared by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, police said the body was recovered Aug. 25 after troopers from the Dublin barracks were called to investigate “a human body that was wedged against a dock that was anchored in the Delaware River.”

The body was recovered by the Upper Black Eddy Fire Department in the area of 1840 Trails End Lane, Bridgeton Township, police said.

Trails End Lane intersects with River Road (Rt. 32) about half a mile north of the Milford Bridge.

State police said the body is estimated to have been in the water for one to two weeks.

The deceased individual has been identified as a “light-skinned” male who bore an arrow tattoo on his left forearm. Police did not provide any other identifying information.

The Bucks County Coroner has conducted an autopsy of the body and further testing is needed to determine the cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man or regarding the investigation is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin at 215-249-9191 or anonymously via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free hotline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for providing information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.