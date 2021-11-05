Alfred R. Fritchman, 78, of Lower Nazareth (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Alfred R. Fritchman, 78, of Lower Nazareth Township died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Diana L. (Sakovics) Fritchman. Alfred was born in Fountain Hill on Nov. 24, 1942 to the late Alfred J. and Marguerite N. (Kies) Fritchman. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Alfred worked in the Accounting Department at the former Bethlehem Steel Company until his retirement. He and his wife attended St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 41 years last Nov. 10; brothers: David J. (Debra) of Elizabethtown, Thomas J. of Lancaster.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Interment will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.