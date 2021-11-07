Lawrence (Larry) Soular, 73 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lawrence (Larry) Soular, 73, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021. He was the husband of Bonnie (Anderson) Soular, to whom he was married for 53 years. Larry was born in Hibbing, Minn., the son of the late Theodore Soular and Jessie (Moore) Soular. At age six, his family moved to Cohasset, Minn., a small town of around 400 people. The Mississippi River flowed through town and Larry spoke fondly of learning how to fish, canoe and harvest wild rice on the river. Most of all, he enjoyed the many life-long friends he made while growing up in Cohasset. During his high school years, Larry’s father was transferred to a new taconite mine and he graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1966. Reluctant to start a new school as a junior, Larry was blessed to have met Bonnie, his high school sweetheart, during their senior year. Larry graduated from Bemidji State College in 1970 with a degree in business administration. While at BSC, Larry received the Dr. Harry Bangsberg Most Outstanding Athlete Award for his regular season results and a top 5 finish in the 1969 NAIA national gymnastics tournament. Larry’s 32-year career was spent in the insurance industry, where he worked for The Aetna Insurance Company, the Alliance of Mutual Insurance Companies and American Re-Insurance Company. Larry retired in 2002 and he and Bonnie enjoyed traveling with family and friends to many parts of the U.S. and Europe. With his outgoing personality, Larry made friends wherever he went. He especially loved the wonderful memories he created with the grandkids. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. A polio survivor, Larry didn’t let his disability prevent him from enjoying life. He took up wheelchair tennis in his late 40s and was a nationally-ranked player for 20 years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to wife Bonnie, Larry is survived by daughter: Laura (partner Daniel) and grandsons Dexter and Theo; son: John (Danielle) and grandson Jack; brothers: Robert and Patrick.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a calling period on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon with a Celebration of Life service to follow at noon at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, Larry’s wishes were for memorial donations to be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research at Penn Medicine of Philadelphia, Penn Medicine Development, Suite 750, 3535 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or St. Luke’s VNA Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA, 18015.