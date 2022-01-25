Jacob O. Ziegler, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jacob O. Ziegler (1928 – 2022)

Jacob O. Ziegler, 93, of Hellertown, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of the late Edith C. (Tressler) Ziegler, who died Jan. 16, 2016. He was born in Leithsville on Feb. 20, 1928 to the late Herbert and Anna B. (Brubaker) Ziegler. Jacob served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Jacob was a Crane Operator and Chain Operator for the Open Hearth and Beam Yard at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years. After leaving the Bethlehem Steel, he was a self-employed plumber for many years. Jacob was a member of Rajah Shrine, Reading, F&AM Lodge 283, Bethlehem, and Lehigh Consistory, Allentown. He took part in the testing of the atomic bomb aboard the USS Panamint in 1946. Jacob also served aboard the USS Bellerophon and the USS AJAX.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Robert L. (Audrey) of Bethlehem, Edward G. (Susan) of Coopersburg; siblings: Herbert H. of Macungie, Rena J. Gecsek and Donald J. (Carol), all of Hellertown; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter: Phyllis M. Salvage in 1992; siblings: Harold A., Raymond L.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Friday afternoon calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Luke’s Old Williams Cemetery, Williams Township. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510.