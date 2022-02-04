Paul Asher Robbins Jr., 75, of Richland Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Paul Asher Robbins Jr. (1946 – 2022)

Paul Asher Robbins Jr., 75, of Richland Township, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Debra A. (Cals) Robbins. Paul was born in Doylestown on Oct. 14, 1946 to the late Paul Asher Robbins Sr. and Charlotte (Whartraby) Robbins. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Paul was a heavy equipment operator for 542 Local Union and Scott Contractors, Blue Bell. He enjoyed camping.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 39 years; sons: Shane T. Robbins of Quakertown, Daniel B. Ketterer of New Jersey; sister: Kathleen Zimmerman Myers of Logandale, Nev.

SERVICE

His wishes were to have private services. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.