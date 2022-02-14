Kay A. Lakics, 69, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Kay A. Lakics (1952 – 2022)

Kay A. Lakics, 69, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Allentown on Nov. 20, 1952 to the late Otto T. and Katherine (Parry) Hersh. Kay worked in the housekeeping department of St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, for 33 years until retiring in December of 2018.

SURVIVORS

Son: Thomas R. Everett of Hellertown; siblings: George L. Hersh of Hellertown, Carol (John) Bowers of Hellertown; niece: Jessica (Matt Leith) Bowers of Hellertown; nephews: Gary (Katie Grusnick) Schoch of Hellertown, Jason Hersh of Lehighton; great nieces and nephews: Garrett Blase, Skyra Schoch, Brayden Leith, Amber Schoch.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.