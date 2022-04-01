James Aubrey McKay, 19, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

James Aubrey McKay (2002 – 2022)

James Aubrey McKay, 19, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest on Aug. 1, 2002 to Scott Robert McKay and Elizabeth Wolle McKay, with whom he resided. James graduated from Moravian Academy in June 2021. He was accepted to the Lehigh University Class of 2025, but decided to take a gap year before continuing his education. While a student at Moravian Academy, James actively participated in their Outdoor Education program and their Robotics team. James’s extracurricular activities included playing strategy games including Magic: The Gathering card games and Warhammer, a tabletop game with a medieval fantasy theme played with miniature models that the player assembles and paints.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents; his brother: William Wolle McKay at home.

SERVICE

His service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Old Chapel of Central Moravian Church, 44 W. Church St., Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Nisky Hill Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cafe The Lodge, CafeTheLodge.org, 427 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.