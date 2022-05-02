Saucon Valley Sports Quick Take: Boys Lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Saucon Valley boys varsity lacrosse team lost 7-15 to Parkland at home on April 22.

The Panthers (2-9) were scheduled to play Pleasant Valley (3-13) at home on Monday at 7 p.m. in a non-conference game. After that they will play rival Southern Lehigh at home on Wednesday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. Click here to view the team’s statistics on MaxPreps.

