Who Stole $30,000 Farm Tractor?

Someone with a new tractor may be enjoying it without having paid for it. According to state police, that’s because it was recently stolen from an upper Bucks County farm.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the 2021 KIOTI 4×4 farm tractor is valued at $30,000 and was reported stolen by a resident of the 1500 block of Fennel Road in Milford Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the tractor–which is equipped with a front bucket–was stolen from the 42-year-old man’s property sometime between March 1 and May 4.

Anyone with information about the stolen tractor is asked to call state police at 215-249-9191 and reference case number PA-2022-558844.